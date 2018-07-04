Deepika Padukone redefines natural beauty on the cover of Canadian magazine. See pic

After Padmaavat, things are rather quite on Deepika Padukone’s work front even as rumour mills work overtime about her November wedding with actor Ranveer Singh. Now, the actor has featured on the cover of a Canadian magazine called SHE Canada. Try looking away as the undisputed queen of Bollywood, Deepika stares at you from the cover.

Sharing the picture, the magazine’s Instagram page wrote: “Let us help you take a break from the heat wave by presenting you with our very cool toned issue 4 2018 cover featuring the beautiful @deepikapadukone!”

She is seen wearing a woollen off-shoulder top with her hair tied in what looks like a loose bun. She is holding her super slim necklace in her hand while her nude makeup accentuates her features. Her light brown lipstick adds to her overall allure. Don’t miss her coffee-coloured nail polish either.

Deepika hasn’t been in news much (barring her flashy Cannes appearance this summer) since the release of Padmaavat. However, news of their impending wedding with Ranveer has been afoot for a while now. The roka (pre engagement ceremony) was reportedly held long back but the wedding date was finalised only some time back.

November 10 suited the calendars of both the actors. Initially, Udaipur was thought of as a possible wedding venue but it didn’t work out. Then, there was talk of a destination wedding in Italy, much like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. There is even some talk of the wedding happening in Deepika’s home town, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood duo has amped its PDA quotient. While Ranveer has usually been on an overdrive commenting on posts by Deepika, she too has begun commenting on his posts, making rather personal comments. On one of his photos, she had written, ‘Mine’. Naturally, it went viral.

