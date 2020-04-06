Deepika Padukone rocks the ‘katori cut’ in major throwback pic. See here

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new throwback picture on Instagram. The picture shows the actor as a child, playing with her friends and eating paranthas.

Tagging her buddies in the caption, Deepika wrote, “Basic.” The post has been ‘liked’ close to a million times. “Cutie pie,” one person wrote in the comments. Several others left heart emojis. “Rocking the katori cut,” wrote sister Anisha Padukone. “Superb,” wrote another person.

Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have been sharing regular updates for their fans during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she told journalist Rajeev Masand in a recent interview, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

In an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, she said that she had sprained her back recently while doing household chores. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

Deepika and Ranveer have also contributed to the prime minister’s coronavirus relief fund -- PM-Cares. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in their social media posts.

