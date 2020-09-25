Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives for questioning by NCB in Bollywood drug case

bollywood

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), over the last few days, has increased the ambit of its investigation into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. On Friday, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was spotted arriving at the office of NCB for questioning. Earlier in the day, actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted leaving her home on her way for questioning by the NCB.

Over the course of their probe into the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the agency had found that Karishma’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one ‘D’. The central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier. Karishma is employed with KWAN talent management agency. Dhruv Chitgopekar is its CEO.

Mumbai: Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager, arrives at NCB SIT office. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/hUvj5JfkA9 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Deepika as well as Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by NCB in a drug case, arrived from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra’s next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple arrived at Mumbai airport around 9.15 pm.

Deepika will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood drugs nexus on Saturday, a NCB official said on Thursday. According to the official, the 34-year-old actor has acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency.

In the last couple of days, a number of people have been questioned on the issue. What began with Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s former house help Samuel Miranda’s arrests over charges of procurement and having links with drug peddlers earlier this month, has now intensified with a number of film and TV actors being questioned.

