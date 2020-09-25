e-paper
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash arrives for questioning by NCB in Bollywood drug case

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives for questioning by NCB in Bollywood drug case

On Friday, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was spotted arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai for questioning.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash at NCB office in Mumbai on Friday.
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash at NCB office in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), over the last few days, has increased the ambit of its investigation into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. On Friday, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was spotted arriving at the office of NCB for questioning. Earlier in the day, actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted leaving her home on her way for questioning by the NCB.

Over the course of their probe into the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the agency had found that Karishma’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one ‘D’. The central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier. Karishma is employed with KWAN talent management agency. Dhruv Chitgopekar is its CEO.

 

Earlier on Thursday, Deepika as well as Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by NCB in a drug case, arrived from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra’s next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple arrived at Mumbai airport around 9.15 pm.

Deepika will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood drugs nexus on Saturday, a NCB official said on Thursday. According to the official, the 34-year-old actor has acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency.

In the last couple of days, a number of people have been questioned on the issue. What began with Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s former house help Samuel Miranda’s arrests over charges of procurement and having links with drug peddlers earlier this month, has now intensified with a number of film and TV actors being questioned.

(With PTI inputs)

