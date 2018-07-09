Deepika Padukone’s stunning new photo has her fans gushing over it. See pic

For celebrities in the show business, there is no better way to stay in touch with their fans than through social media. While the risk of getting trolled is immense, the benefits are many. Small wonder all celebrities routinely share a bit of their lives with their fans on a regular basis.

Like Deepika Padukone did when she posted a new picture of herself on her Instagram account where she seems to be setting her hair. Beautiful red roses adorn her tresses and she is she has gold jewelry on. The actor is wearing a beautiful maroon sari and it looks like she is getting ready to shoot an ad. The actor captioned the picture, “Caught in the act.”

caught in the act...💋 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

Needless to say, her fans simply loved her look. In particular, her kohl-rimmed eyes received a lot of attention from fans. One of them commented on the post, “The most beautiful woman on this planet!!!@deepikapadukone.”

Another fan wrote, “The eyes tho!”. There were even poems written as an ode to the actor on the post.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film was one of the biggest hits of the first half of 2018. The actor was expected to work alongside Irrfan in a gangster drama. However Irrfan’s medical condition has compelled the makers of the film to postpone the project.

Recently, Deepika also hit a social media milestone with 25 million followers. The actor beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, another actor has over 25 million followers and that is Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika also celebrated her rumoured beau Ranveer’s birthday in style. She took to Instagram stories to post a video of herself dancing near a colourful jukebox.

