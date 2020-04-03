e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone takes a sweet revenge on Khilji, Ranveer Singh shares sneaky pic of her finishing his Nutella jar

Deepika Padukone takes a sweet revenge on Khilji, Ranveer Singh shares sneaky pic of her finishing his Nutella jar

Deepika Padukone was caught red handed, devouring Ranveer Singh’s jar of Nutella. See what he said about the photo.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 07:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are living up the quarantine life.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure love Nutella but then, who does not? On Thursday, Ranveer shared a sneaky new picture of his wife as she gobbled up the sweet treat straight from the jar.

The photo showed Deepika licking a spoonful of Nutella while posing with the custom jar. The jar does not bear the company’s name but ‘Khilji’ in the same font. It was part of a special gift to Ranveer--a collection of three jars bearing names of his most iconic film roles.

 

“In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer captioned his post. Deepika and Ranveer starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 movie Padmaavat. In it, Deepika played Rani Padmavati while Ranveer played emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Comedian Ashish Chanchalani had the funniest comment. “Ranveer bhaiya, mumbai ka saara nutella aapne khareed liya kya (Did you buy all of Mumbai’s Nutella?),” he wrote. “And thats how Rani padmavati ended The dusht (evil) khilji,” read a comment by a fan. Another fan made an unlikely observation. “Don’t u guys have double chins,” they wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ranveer, who was seen fast asleep. She pasted the tag ‘husband’ on his forehead in the photograph.“Season 1:Episode 7: and while I was at it..@ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!,” she captioned the image.

 

Also read: Juhi Chawla shares pics of peacocks visiting Mumbai homes amid lockdown, fans joke ‘they’re out to find where humans are

Before this, Deepika was seen spending her time working out, organising kitchen and wardrobe.

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama, 83. She also has Shagun Batra’s next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

