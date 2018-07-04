Deols’ dinner-table conversations: Papa se abhi bhi daant padti hai, says Sunny Deol

When you picture a family where the father is a celebrated actor, and both sons happen to be pretty popular actors, you expect some interesting conversations when the three get together. We’re talking about the Deol family — Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny and Bobby.

While fans would think the trio must talk about films, share acting tips with each other, or just industry gossip, surprisingly, their conversations are nowhere close to that. “Yes, we work in the same industry, but we are usually talking about discipline issues, and most importantly how we take care of our health. Dad is always telling us that these, too, are the essentials of a good actor, because only when you’re fit, can you work harder by putting in extra energy,” says Bobby, giving a peek into the Deols’ dinner table conversations.

Sunny is quick to add to this, “I came in the industry and then Bobby came in. We’ve been around for so many years but abhi bhi daant padti rehti hai. Papa always says, ‘Sehat ko dekh. Kya kar raha hai, khaaye jaa raha hai, itna mat kha. Subah jaldi kyun nahin uthta, utha kar, achcha hota hai’. So, this is what we mostly talk about.”

Indeed, the doting dad he is, it was for his sons that Dharmendra actually joined Twitter. “I remember once my cousin was posting dad’s picture on Twitter, so I asked dad, ‘Why are you making him do that? Why don’t you do it yourself?’ And that’s how it all started,” Bobby reveals, adding, “Gossiping about the industry has never interested us. You know Deols — we are not someone who will get into anybody’s business. We will just keep it to ourselves and let people do what they have to. That’s how we are.”

