Dhanush is a romantic lover in Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir song, Angrezi Luv Shuv. Watch

The first song from Dhanush’s debut Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is out and it is a cute romantic number. Titled Angrezi Luv Shuv, the new song brings Dhanush and composer-singer Amit Trivedi together.

While Amit has crooned the Hindi song, Dhanush has also sung the song in Tamil, titled Engleesu Lovesu. Madhan Karky has written the lyrics in Tamil and Anvita Dutt has penned the Hindi version. The track gives an insight into the journey of the protagonist, played by Dhanush, and his love story.The combination of the delightful music and catchy lyrics, Dhanush’s charm and an overall relatable vibe of a new relationship make this track a complete winner.

Speaking about the song, director Ken Scott said in a statement, “India is a store house of talent and I’ve really enjoyed the process of working so closely with two amazing talents Dhanush and Amit on this song. By the way you must hear me sing Angrezi Luv Shuv, I have become very good at Hindi.”

While Dhanush became a national craze with his superhit single Kolaveri D, Amit has given music for films like Dev D, Manmarziyaan and Queen.

Also read: Have Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar had a falling out? Director refutes rumours

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh from Golden ratio who are also presenting the film.

The film is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and it is revolves around an Indian street magician’s journey to Paris, finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film seems to be filled with light-hearted humour. The film will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia on June 21, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 17:08 IST