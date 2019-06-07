Have Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar had a falling out? Director refutes rumours

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has refuted rumours of a tiff with Salman Khan. A report published in Mid-Day on Thursday said that the two had a heated exchange at the actor’s Bandra home when Ali argued with him about trimming the film to Salman’s liking. Ali had reportedly removed 12 minutes of footage from the film but Salman wanted another 15 minutes cut out. After an argument, Salman allegedly told Ali to leave his home.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Ali said the rumours were false. “These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who’s spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project,” he said.

Irrespective of rumours, the film seems to be doing well at the box office. Bharat has managed to rake in Rs. 73.30 crore in just two days. The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday. The movie minted Rs. 31 crore on its second day, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 73.30 crore and paving the way for its entry into the Rs. 100 crore club.

This marks Salman’s third collaboration with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman.

Salman is currently working on Dabangg 3 and will soon start work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt.

