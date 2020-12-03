e-paper
Dia Mirza: Actors can't be on set and be paranoid about Covid, we have to let go

Actor-activist Dia Mirza has begun shooting she says even with all the precautions in place, there is a fear in everyone and that is fine.

Dec 03, 2020
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor-producer Dia Mirza says she find it very disturbing when she sees people not wearing masks.
Actor-producer Dia Mirza says she find it very disturbing when she sees people not wearing masks.
         

The entertainment industry is almost back on its feet after being brought down to its knees by the pandemic. Shoots have resumed and actors are stepping out to work, including Dia Mirza, who admits that initially it was a tough call to go back to work, but says once on set, she was beyond happy.

“When I decided that I am was going to get back to work, I made sure that there are obviously protocols in place to ensure highest level of safety. But after a while you have to let go and just focus on the job. You can’t be on the set and be paranoid about the fact that you might contract. I go in there and I can’t tell you the joy it has given me to go back to sets. I just feel like it’s a new life. But you do what you have to do,” she says.

Mirza has begun shooting for a series and she says even with all the precautions in place, there is a fear in everyone and that is fine. 

“I see that how the production crew is working hard to ensure highest level of safety on sets. But even then when you step out you say a quiet prayer and you hope that everybody else is also doing their best to ensure everyone safety,” the actor-producer explains.

But what she finds baffling is how some people are still roaming around without masks and crowding places.

“ I find it very disturbing and not just vendors and people in the market are not wearing masks but it is very disturbing that who you perceive as educated is also not doing it. It is alarming; I just wish and pray that people will be a bit more responsible. To think of it, everyone across the board has campaigned and advocated for the last seven months importance of wearing a mask and maintain physical distancing and in spite of that when you see people not wearing mask and it makes you wonder what is wrong with us. What will it take for people to get this simple thing right?” she asks.

