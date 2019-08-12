Dia Mirza: I don’t feel the financial need to go out and keep doing too much

bollywood

Actor Dia Mirza, who recently announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha, had earlier mentioned how Bollywood film offers started drying up after she got married five years ago. Not one to let such things affect her, she instead got more selective about her film choices and took up causes such as conservation, female foeticide and HIV awareness. However, she readily agrees that the times are slowly changing in the way married female actors are getting good opportunities in films. And according to her, this change is a result of multiple factors.

“Things are changing because actors are changing — audiences, makers, family dynamics are changing… expectations and stereotypes attached to women who are professionally active, are changing. Look at [actor] Neha Dhupia, literally two-and-a-half months after delivering a child, she was back to work. She is empowered and has the support system, which is wonderful,” says Dia.

But, more than anything else, Dia shares that “the choices that one makes as a woman” is what matters the most. It’s very important to not settle for anything less than the best, she feels. “When a woman says ‘I will not agree to anything less’, ‘I will not say yes to anything that doesn’t celebrate my strengths’ or ‘give me the opportunity to explore my full potential’, that makes all the difference. Women today understand that we don’t have to live in boxes, and that we deserve a life involving fun, work and family,” she adds.

Dia, who was last seen in Sanju (2018), recently made her debut on the web with the drama Kaafir that also starred Mohit Raina. Asked if she’d be taking up more of acting projects, the actor says she has always taken time to decide what she wants to do.

“That’s because I get very invested with the things at hand. Also, I’ve reached a phase where I don’t feel the financial need to go out and keep doing too much. When you’re spinning all the time, doing too much, it burns you. It’s important to balance your priorities,” says Dia, who would be seen in the historical web show, Moghuls, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Talking of balance, she elaborates, “I essentially mean there is environmentalism, there is the production company, personal life, professional commitments, hobbies and other interests to explore. So even if I’m doing two to three acting jobs every year, I’m more than happy. When I was offered this mammoth project, my role in it was so good that I was happy being a part of it.”

As far as films are concerned, Dia is clear that she won’t sign any project blindly. “Only if there’s a good story that I absolutely love and if my character is well etched out, will I take it up. Otherwise, I’m happy with my life,” she concludes with a smile.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 17:00 IST