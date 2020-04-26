e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dia Mirza shares unbelievable video of river Ganga’s crystal clear waters: ‘Lockdown is restoring natural resources’

Dia Mirza shares unbelievable video of river Ganga’s crystal clear waters: ‘Lockdown is restoring natural resources’

Dia Mirza has shared a video of the crystal clear waters of river Ganga due to the countrywide lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dia Mirza shares how lockdown on humans has helped restore natural resources.
Dia Mirza shares how lockdown on humans has helped restore natural resources.
         

Actor Dia Mirza and other Bollywood stars are sharing an unbelievable video of how much Ganga river’s water has cleared up due to lockdown. The video shows the river bed completely visible under the water in Rishikesh.

“A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress #CleanGanga,” Dia wrote as she retweeted the video. Actor Athiya Shetty also retweeted it.

 

Dia’s followers were in awe of the video. “Nature knows how to balance things with human,” wrote one. Another suggested, “Should we go for one month lockdown every year to support nature?”

Real time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the water quality of the river has improved considerably during the lockdown, notably in industrial towns through which it passes. Since 1986, when the Ganga Action Plan was conceived, the Central government has pumped in about Rs 5000 crore to clean a river considered holy by hundreds of millions of Indians, but with little impact.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

Experts say that if not for the presence of natural bacteria in the river, the water at this point of time is good enough to be consumed. And after a long time, the river water has finally become fit for bathing, they add.

Not just rivers, even wildlife is flourishing due to the lockdown on humans. Recently, Juhi Chawla had shared a few pictures of peacocks roaming around in a residential colony in suburban Mumbai. The picture, clicked at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath, showed the birds roaming the streets and sitting on people’s porches.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news