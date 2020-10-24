Did you know that Rajkummar Rao had auditioned for Boogie Woogie as a teenager?: ‘I got rejected’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:42 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will appear on the reality show India’s Best Dancer over the weekend, revealed that he was once rejected as a contestant on the popular show Boogie Woogie. Judged by Javed Jaffrey, Boogie Woogie debuted in 1996.

Rajkummar will be joined by Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi as the guests on India’s Best Dancer, and will perform on stage, leaving the judges impressed.

“Many years ago, when I was in class 11, I had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie with my younger brother. But, I got rejected back then. It feels great to be here today, and witness such amazing performances. It was nice of the judges to give me 30 points for my performance with the contestants here,” he said in a statement, according to TellyChakkar.

Judge Malaika Arora said, “Raj is a closet dancer, but not many know that he is a fabulous dancer and I was fortunate to dance with him in a film. We did a song in the movie Dolly ki Doli, we came on the set and were rehearsing, Raj was around and all quiet. But the moment the song started playing, he went all out with his dance.” Nushrratt chimed in, “You should watch him at parties, if you play 90s Bollywood music, he dances really well to these songs.”

Recently, Nora was brought back on the show, due to fan demand. Nora had filled in for Malaika while she recovered from the coronavirus. After her initial stint on IBD ended, Nora had posted a note of gratitude for Malaika. She had written: “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

Rajkummar and Nushrratt, meanwhile, will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The film, which also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

