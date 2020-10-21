Nora Fatehi is back on India’s Best Dancer on public demand, shakes a leg with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur. Watch

bollywood

Actor Nora Fatehi is back as a judge on dance-based reality show, India’s Best Dancer, reportedly on public demand. A video of her dancing with the show’s two other judges - actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and choreographer Geeta Kapur -- has been shared online.

The video shows Nora dancing to the beats of Nach Meri Rani, as Malaika and Geeta give her company on stage and show’s fourth judge, Terence Lewis, cheers them from the sidelines. Fans can also been swaying to beats of the music.

Nora had stepped in as an interim judge after Malaika tested positive for the coronavirus and had to leave the show. As soon as the latter recovered and returned, Nora left the show.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the viewers of the show demanded that she be brought back as they felt she was bested suited to be a judge as she had carved a niche for herself as a dancer. The TRPs of the show zoomed during the time Nora was a judge and it managed to find itself among the top 5 shows on Hindi television. However, as soon as she quit the show, the TRPs saw a downward spiral, which is also another reason that the makers brought her back.

Nora had written a gratitude post on Instagram after her stint ended. She had written: “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

Nora has appeared in a number of hit songs in Bollywood films - O Saki Saki (Batla House), Garmi (Street Dancer 3D), Kamariya (Stree), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate) to name a few.

