Diljit Dosanjh urges Bollywood to stop sharing workout videos, says ‘khao piyo aish karo mitro’ in new meme

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:17 IST

Diljit Dosanjh, unlike the Bollywood fraternity, isn’t posting videos of his home workout in self-quarantine and has made a humourous appeal to the celebrities to not share them on social media. He has shared a picture of himself holding a placard, an imitation of a viral picture, with ‘Stop posting your home workouts’ written on it.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, the singer wrote, “KHAO PEEO AISH KARO MITRO..WorkOut KISEY NU Dikhaeyo NA...Te NEDE KISEY DE JAEO NA...” The song is about enjoying food and drinks without a worry in the world.

Diljit’s Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani was among the first ones to react and posted laughing emojis and high-fives in the comments section. When a user told the singer that he should have made a better photoshopped image, Diljit replied, “Photo shopped properly ho gai fer onu photo shopped kiney kehna uncle ji (if the photo shopped image is proper, who will call it photo shopped?)”

Many other Punjabi actors and singer also reacted to the post. His Sardaar Ji 2 co-star Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Hun kha kha drum varge na hojeye.” To this he replied, “Tu drum wargi v ghant lagti an sonam.” Neeru Bajwa, who appeared with him in Shadaa and Jatt and Juliet, also wrote in Diljit’s support and wrote, “Yes pls.”

Among those who have been sharing inspirational workout videos are Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amy Jackson, Milind Soman, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others. Katrina has went a step ahead by sharing the entire step-by-step workout plan for her fans and has even come up with the second part. While the first part showed Katrina and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala exercising together on the terrace (before the lockdown), the second part shows them working out in their respective homes.

On the other hand, Jacqueline did a perfect suryanamaskar and Amy worked out on the stairs in videos shared by them on Instagram.

