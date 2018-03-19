 Dinesh Karthik, you beauty: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud cricketer’s brilliant knock | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Dinesh Karthik, you beauty: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud cricketer’s brilliant knock

Dinesh Karthik saved Rohit Sharma’s side with a magnificent cameo to clinch the Nidahas Trophy, finishing off with a last-ball six. Bollywood was quick to extend wishes for the cricketer on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2018 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot against Bangladesh during the final match of the Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot against Bangladesh during the final match of the Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)

Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were the first ones from Bollywood to join an ecstatic nation and congratulate Dinesh Karthik, who saved India with his epic sixer on the last ball in the Nidahas Trophy match Sunday night. Karthik, who had been demoted to number seven for the series, saved Rohit Sharma’s side with a magnificent cameo to clinch the title, finishing off with a last-ball six.

Karthik revealed, after the match, what kept him going. “I have been saying this over and over again; the Indian team right now is a tough place to get an opportunity but once you get it, you got to make best use of the opportunity,” Karthik said after his Man of the Match performance.

Praising the cricketer, Amitabh tweeted late Sunday, “T 2747 - INDIA WINS !! T20 in the TRI championship VS BanglaDesh .. what a thriller .. BD had us on the ropes .. and Dinesh Kartik, you beauty .. a brilliant knock .. 24 needed in last 2 overs .. 5 runs and 1 ball left and he hits a 6 ! INCREDIBLE ! CONGRATULATIONS !!”

Anil Kapoor also posted a tweet after the victory.

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujar also tweeted, “Just wow #Dineshkarthik !!! What a Thrill ... perfect final.... Well Done. Congratulation Team India #INDvsBAN #NidahasTrophyFinal #NaginDance.”

Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who is currently seen in TV show Dev, wrote, “At shoot and I’m hearing @DineshKarthik’s name way more than ‘action and ‘cut’!! What in the world has the man done... Can’t wait to watch the highlights....One of those days I’m regretting being at work on a match day.. #INDvBAN.”

