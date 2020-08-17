Director Nishikant Kamat dies of liver cirrhosis

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:14 IST

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat has died. He was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for cirrhosis of liver and suffered a relapse. The news was confirmed by director Mukesh Chhabra.

Nishikant made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year in Marathi cinema and also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

the filmmaker hit national spotlight when he directed the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015. He also acted in films -- Saatchya Aat Gharat (Marathi), Rocky Handsome (2016), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Fugay and Julie 2.