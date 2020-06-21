e-paper
Director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

Director Shoojit Sircar’s Instagram account hacked

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s Instagram account was hacked on Saturday. The account was restored after he brought it to the notice of the team of the photo-sharing platform.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s Instagram account has been restored after it fell prey to hacking. On Saturday, he tweeted that his account had been hacked. “My instagram account hacked https://twitter.com/InstagramComms @instagram,” he wrote, alerting the photo-sharing platform’s public relations team.

According to screenshots shared by his followers, Shoojit’s Instagram page read: “Restricted profile. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile.” However, after the breach was brought to Instagram’s notice, the issue was fixed immediately. He took to his Instagram stories to thank them and wrote, “Thank you @instagram.”

Shoojit recently saw the release of Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, on Amazon Prime Video. The film was the first big Bollywood film to get a direct-to-digital release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the mass closures of theatres all over the country.

Gulabo Sitabo opened to positive reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘one of the finest films this year’ and called Shoojit a ‘worthy heir to greats such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee’.

Currently, Shoojit is busy with the post-production of the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal will play the lead role in the film.

Earlier this month, Vicky shared that the post-production will resume on June 8, after all work was stopped for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. “When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion… Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution, And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling, We begin, again… #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow- 8th June,” he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film.

