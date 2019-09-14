Directors Raj and DK confirm Go Goa Gone, Stree sequels

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:16 IST

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK have confirmed that they will make second and third parts of their recent hit film, Stree. turning it into a trilogy. The director duo has earlier given us quirky films like Go Goa Gone and Shor In The City.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree had Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and the film proved to be a major hit with critics as well audiences, minting Rs 180 crore at the box office. As per the Hindustan Times review, “Stree, is a comedy about a lovelorn tailor who falls for a girl who may or may not be the ‘Stree’ the town fears. “

An AsianAge report quoted them as saying, “We will surely make the second and the third part soon. We are sitting on the ideas. We will also make a sequel to Go Goa Gone.”

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Can you answer the Rs 7 cr question that stumped Sanoj Raj?

“We feel we are much ahead of our time. We have often been complimented for our approach to filmmaking,” they further told the daily.

Raj and DK currently have Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man all set to premiere on Amazon Prime soon. September. “Everything is happening in a deglamourised fashion, close to reality and not in slow-motion, something that we are familiar with while watching Bollywood cinema. So, he (Manoj’s character) does not have a cool car, but travels by local train, and he arranges a home loan to buy a bigger house,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

The Family Man also stars Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary. It is likely to be pitted against Netflix’s Bard of Blood, another spy series in which the lead character is plucked out of a life of domesticity to take on a terrorist threat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:05 IST