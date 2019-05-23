Disha Patani goes Slow Motion Mein in new video from Bharat promotions, watch

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is going all out to promote her upcoming film with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat. She has shared a new video from her film promotions and gone slow-mo in it – on the lines of her popular song from the film, Slow Motion.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote the opening lines of her song, “Slow motion mein”. She is seen sashaying around on a lawn inside a hotel. She is wearing a sleeveless gown with flowers printed on it. In the song Slow Motion, Salman and Disha are shown as young circus artistes and the song is set in the 60s. Disha wears a yellow sari in the dance number that created quite a few ripples online. While some were reminded of Raveena Tandon’s yellow sari from the iconic Tip Tip Barsa, few also slammed the way Disha draped her sari.

Later, she also shared more pictures from the same location, only this time she wore a pair of denims and white top, paired with a denim jacket. She tied her hair in a simple pony.

Disha plays a trapeze artist in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that is set to hit theatres on June 5. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover and is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to my Father and is produced by Atul Agnihotri.

Talking about preparing for the song, Disha had earlier said, “I remember breaking my knee while rehearsing. I was also practising gymnastics simultaneously. You must have seen the front flip and other stunts in the song. I was actually over training and broke my knee a week prior to the shoot. I couldn’t walk and was literally on the bed before the shoot started. It was really hard for me. After every take, I had to use a cold press, which hurt a lot. But I am happy to see the result and feel that everything was worth it.”

After making her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha worked with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. The rumoured couple was also seen in the music video Befikra.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:09 IST