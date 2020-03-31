Disha Patani is impressed with Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma moves, asks him ‘how do you do it?’

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:19 IST

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of Telugu cinema’s most charismatic and stylish actors. He’s also a fantastic dancer. While Allu Arjun’s fan enjoy and replicate his dance moves, he has now also earned a special fan in Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha posted a video of the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and tagged Allu Arjun asking him, “@alluarjun how do you do it”. The actor responded: “I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment.” Awestruck, Disha reposted it with her reply: “Thank you for inspiring all of us”.

Incidentally, Disha has a special place in her heart for Telugu cinema. She made her debut with Puri Jagannadh’s 2015 release, Loafer, co-starring Varun Tej. Allu Arjun’s dance moves have also impressed Bollywood supperstar Hrithik Roshan. In an interview, Hrithik described Allu Ajun’s killer moves saying: “OMG! Energetic, Strong & Inspiring!”. A few weeks ago, actress Shilpa Shetty took to TikTok to perform the signature step of Butta Bomma.

Allu Arjun, made his debut in the 2003 film Gangotri. Seventeen years on, he is one of the most popular actors in south Indian cinema. Recently, he contributed Rs 1.25 crore to aid the battle against the coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

In his video message the actor said: “The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society,” He went on to add ‘‘With all humility, I would like to announce Rs 1.25 crore to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.”

Allu Arjun has signed director Sukumar’s film, which is also said to star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

