Disha Patani nails butterfly kick, Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha cheer for her

Disha Patani nails butterfly kick, Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha cheer for her

Disha Patani nails the tricky butterfly kick in a new video with Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff giving her a shout-out. Watch her video here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff complimented Disha Patani on her 'clean' butterfly kick.
Tiger Shroff complimented Disha Patani on her ‘clean’ butterfly kick.
         

Disha Patani effortlessly pulled off a butterfly kick in a new video shared by her on Instagram. She got compliments from her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, and his mother, Ayesha Shroff.

In the video, Disha was seen wearing a red T-shirt and shorts, as she nailed the butterfly kick. Tiger commented, “Clean,” followed by fire and clapping emojis. Ayesha wrote, “Wowwwwww deeeeshu.” Elli AvrRam commented, “Well done.”

Fans also lauded Disha for her stunt, with many suggesting that Tiger’s love for stunts had rubbed off on her. “Effect of tiger shroff,” one wrote. “Woman’s got some talent,” another commented. “Killing itttt,” a third wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram

Butterfly kick🦋🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Despite their frequent lunch dates and holidays hinting at a romance, they have denied being together and claim to be just good friends.

Last year, Disha told Pinkvilla that she wants to be ‘more than just great friends’ with Tiger, but he was ‘too slow motion’. She said that her attempts to impress him by doing stunts have not worked and she is at a loss about what to do next.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna’s peaceful moment turns into ‘war zone’ as kids Aarav and Nitara get into a fight, see photos

“He is too slow motion, man. I’ve been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?,” she said.

She added, “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

Disha was last seen in a special song, Do You Love Me, in Tiger’s Baaghi 3. The two also starred together in Baaghi 2.

