Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh step out after weeks in lockdown, are greeted by swarm of paparazzi. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:55 IST

A day after actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted strolling at Marine Drive in Mumbai, other Bollywood actors have also taken advantage of the relaxation in lockdown rules. On Monday, actors Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted outdoors.

Pictures of the actors made their way on social media. Both Disha and Rakul were wearing masks, and even acknowledged the paparazzi, who’ve largely been out of work during the lockdown period. Rakul was seen wearing black track pants and a green top, while Disha was wearing an all-black outfit.

Disha Patani spotted on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

“So good seeing her back!” one fan wrote in the comments section. Rakul had a strong reaction to being surrounded by the photographers. In a video, when they asked her to pose with her friends, she turned them down, saying that it would not be advisable at the moment. She also waited for them to maintain distance before continuing her walk.

On Sunday, Saif and his family, including son Taimur Ali Khan, were spotted at Marine Drive. A video of a man telling them that they should put a mask on Taimur was also shared online. Kareena was also spotted taking a jog around her building on Saturday.

During the lockdown, Rakul and her family helped feed 200 families near their home in Gurgaon. Rakul told The Times of India in an interview that she will keep providing the meals until the lockdown is in place. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she said.

