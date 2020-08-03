Disha Salian’s mother says Sushant Singh Rajput has no connection to her death, Natasa shares pic of newborn

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:35 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor cried, fainted at being associated with former manager Disha Salian’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, has said that the actor was very upset after his name was associated with the alleged suicide of his former manager, Disha Salian. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, less than a week after Disha fell to her death from a high rise building on June 8.

Disha Salian’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The mother of celeb manager Disha Salian, Vasanti, has said her daughter’s death on June 8 has no connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Disha has worked with Sushant for a short period of time. There have been speculations about a connection between the two deaths, with reports suggesting that Bihar Police may investigate Disha’s death by suicide as well.

Amitabh Bachchan says he’s ‘feeling sad’ that Abhishek has to remain in hospital

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care.”

Natasa Stankovic shares sweet family photo with newborn son, Hardik Pandya

Former Bigg Boss contestant, actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, shared an adorable picture of her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and their newborn son. In the picture, Natasa was seated on a bed, holding a large bouquet of roses, while Hardik stood behind her, holding their baby with a huge smile on his face.

Angad Bedi defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against online backlash

Actor Angad Bedi has defended his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, against the backlash that it has received following its trailer debut recently. Angad plays Gunjan’s brother in the film, with Janhvi Kapoor in the title role as the former IAF pilot.

