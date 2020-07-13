Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer, Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for prayers after testing positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:37 IST

Amitabh Bachchan thanks everyone praying for him, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed by the love and wishes and tweeted to say that he could acknowledge and reply to each message, but he was grateful. “T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say .. Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he wrote on Twitter.

TV actor Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer, her last post said ‘I’m on my deathbed’

Television actor Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday. The news was shared by her cousin Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook. In her tribute, Soumya wrote that Divvya studied acting in London, worked as a model as well as did films and television shows

Shubham Mishra arrested over rape threats to comedian, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker laud Vadodara Police

The Vadodara City Police have arrested one Shubham Mishra after he made a video, threating to rape a stand-up comedian. The police’s prompt action was lauded by Bollywood celebrities who had been tweeting about the video all Sunday.

Anupam Kher says mother moved to isolation unit after testing positive for Covid-19

Actor Anupam Kher has given an update on his mother’s health after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday. Anupam’s brother Raju, his sister-in-law and his niece were also found positive for the novel coronavirus. Anupam shared a video on Sunday night, informing his followers that while his mother has been shifted to the isolation unit at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his brother and his family are all in quarantine at home.

Jaaved Jaaferi pens heartfelt note for father Jagdeep: ‘Taught me the values of life, the lessons of poverty’

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has written a heartfelt note, dedicated to his late father, Jagdeep. The famous Bollywood comedy star died last week at 81.

Taking to Twitter, Jaaved said that the love and good wishes they received were all a product of Jagdeep’s 70 years of hard work. “My heartfelt thanks to all those who shared the pain of my fathers departure with so much love, appreciation, and regret. Itna pyaar..itni izzat..itni duaaein..?????? Yahi toh hai 70 saalon ki asli kamai,” he wrote.

