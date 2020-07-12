e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / TV actor Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer, her last post said ‘I’m on my deathbed’

TV actor Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer, her last post said ‘I’m on my deathbed’

Television actor Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday. Her cousin Soumya Amish Verma and Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih paid tribute on social media.

tv Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday.
Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday.
         

Television actor Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday. The news was shared by her cousin Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook.

In her tribute, Soumya wrote that Divvya studied acting in London, worked as a model as well as did films and television shows. “Mujhe bade dukh ke saath yeh batana pad raha hai ki meri cousin Divvya Chouksey ka cancer ki wajah se bohot chhoti si umar mein aaj nidhan ho gaya hai (It gives me great sorrow to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer),” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

 Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus, Jaya Bachchan tests negative

Hours before her death, Divvya shared a message on her Instagram stories, in which she said she was on her ‘deathbed’. She wrote, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with Plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys, I’m on my deathbed. sh*t happens, I’m strong af. be there another life of non sufering. No questions please. only god knows how much you mean to Me.”

Hindustantimes

 

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih shared memories with Divvya on Instagram and mourned her demise. “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won’t be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. May your soul rest in eternal peace. P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer’s body 1000 times with you .. I love you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In