Divya Bharti died 27 years ago, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife still has to fend off trolls: ‘She’s a part of my life, not tried to replace her’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:29 IST

Nothing can explain why a person is trolled when that person is not even remotely connected with an event from the past. Warda Nadiadwala, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has to deal with this routinely as trolls target her over Divya Bharti. Now, speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a live chat, Wardha spoke about her husband’s former wife, who died of an accident 27 years ago. She added how Divya’s memories continue to be part of her family’s life and how close her family remains to hers.

Explaining how close her family still is that Divya Bharti’s dad and brother, she said: “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives.”

She went to speak about the bond between Sajid and Divya’s family. “Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya’s mother) passed away. You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life.”

Divya was married to Sajid when in April 5,1993, aged only 19, she died after falling from her 5th floor home’s balcony in Mumbai. The news shocked the country and deeply saddened the nation as young Divya was a very popular star of her era and had succeeded to make a place for herself, among the very top, in a very short period of time.

Conspiracy theories have routinely done the rounds but it was her father, Om Prakash Bharti, who had categorically denied any wrong doing. Speaking to India Today, many years later, he had said: “There was no question of suicide or murder. Yes, she did drink a bit but how much can you drink in half an hour? And she was not depressed. She was the kind to give you depression!”

