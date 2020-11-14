Diwali 2020: Riteish Deshmukh recycles mom’s old saree for festive clothes for his kids. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has recycled an old, beautiful saree for new outfits for Diwali. The actor has shared a video on how he got new kurtas made for himself and his kids from the saree.

The video opens with him holding the saree, waving it and covering the whole screen. Next, Riteish and the kids are seen posing together, holding their hands in namaste and clad in the light-blue kurta made from the same saree. The video also has “Happy Diwali” playing in the background. Riteish shared the cute video and wrote, “Maa ki purani saree, baccho ke liye Diwali ke naye kapde (Mother’s old saree, new kids for the kids) . Happy Diwali .... shot by Baiko @geneliad - Song credit @sujoy_g #Recycle.”

Many Bollywood celebs have shared their Diwali wishes and pictures on social media, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ajay Devgn among others. Sonu Sood also had a special message for his fans on Diwali. He wrote on Twitter, “Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali.” Shruti Haasan also echoed the same thought. She tweeted, “Happy Diwali to everyone !! May this Diwali guide us into the light from this rather strange year !! Wishing you and your family all the love and light - a lot of people won’t be able to celebrate in the same way due to financial or emotional reasons so keep them in your prayers.”

Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali 🪔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 14, 2020

🪔 Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar 💝....Dua karta hoon 🙏 aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug 🤗 to you all . pic.twitter.com/npXBvZ5Guu — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 14, 2020

Dharmendra also tweeted a video and wrote, “Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar ....Dua karta hoon Folded hands aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug to you all (Everyone related to me -family, friends and fans! Love to you all on the occasion of Diwali. I pray that you all stay happy, always, in all ways. A big hug for all the wishes and prayers that you’ve sent with love).”

