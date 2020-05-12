Don: Amitabh Bachchan copied Abhishek’s baby dance moves for Khaike Paan Banaraswala, was on anaesthesia

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 42 years of his hit film Don which also features his hit dance number Khaike Paan Banaraswala. The actor has now revealed he had actually copied son Abhishek’s baby dance in the song as he danced barefoot after anesthesia shots.

Opening up about what led him to take anesthesia, he wrote in his latest blog, “Those days we worked in 2-3 shifts per day on different films .. I was shooting in the morning shift 7am-2pm at China creek .. an outdoor location some miles our of the city .. it was an action sequence .. had injured my feet .. blisters all around .. and came to Mehboob Studios from China Creek to shoot this number .. had to dance bare feet .. blisters were impossible to walk on .. so what .. called the doc .. took anaesthesia injections in the feet and worked the 4-5 days that took to shoot it.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s song Khaike Paan Banaraswala from Don is still very popular.

Talking about the dance move where he’s seen moving sideways, he wrote, “thats a copy of Abhishek .. as a little fellow whenever he heard music he would dance and do this side step .. I copied that from him for the song .. there is another shot of me dancing and I turn around , show my back and keep moving my hips and look back .. that has a story too .. but of that some other time.”

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan during an award ceremony (left) and Amitabh and Nutan at the event.

The actor also revealed “no distributor was willing to accept the title” Don as “they all thought it to be named after the DAWN underwear .. a popular brand during those times.”

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

The 77-year-old actor also shared a few pictures from the 70s on Twitter and wrote, “42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories .. winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife.”

The actor went on to talk about the accident that led to the passing away of Irani. He wrote, “While he was shooting for a film Nariman Bawa, suddenly noticed, that the set where they were working was about to crumble and fall .. a young child was playing around it .. Nariman fearing the kid would get crushed, ran , jumped on the kid and saved him , but in doing so he injured himself, as he fell .. and never came out of the complications that arose after that .. it was such a sad moment .. God’s own man .. simple, uncomplicated , soft spoken and a master in his craft .. just could not live to see the end of the film DON.”

Directed by Chandra Barot and produced by Nariman Irani, the film was written by Salim-Javed. It also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen and Iftekhar in key roles.

