e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Don’t look for validation, just focus on work: Namit Das

Don’t look for validation, just focus on work: Namit Das

Actor Namit Das, who is enjoying the success of his recent web show, Aarya, says every field is competitive, so why is showbiz singled out? He says his mantra is to thank people during the highs and introspect in a low phase

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:50 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
HT Mumbai
Namit has played the boy-next-door in many TV shows including Sumit Sambhal Lega, proved his talent in films like Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha (both 2018), and then upped his game with negative roles in web shows Abhay and the much recent, Aarya
Namit has played the boy-next-door in many TV shows including Sumit Sambhal Lega, proved his talent in films like Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha (both 2018), and then upped his game with negative roles in web shows Abhay and the much recent, Aarya
         

After playing the boy-next-door kind of characters in many TV shows including Sumit Sambhal Lega, actor Namit Das has proved his talent in films like Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha (both 2018), and then upped his game with negative roles in web shows Abhay and the much recent, Aarya. 

He says, “It is always challenging to do roles that one hasn’t done before. I am glad that people loved and appreciated the performances as success does taste sweet.” Das believes that being at the right place at the right time works in a career like acting. “The waiting game too can affect actors as the time between projects is tough to pass. As it is there is a lot of negativity in the air these days and people are blaming each other. But one has to be positive and keep moving from one project to the other. I am lucky as I work on my music with my band, which has helped during the lockdown, as we have been putting up quarantine covers,” says the actor who will be seen in Mira Nair’s web show, A Suitable Boy next. 

With actor Sushant Singh’s death sparking outrage and conversations around nepotism and camps in Bollywood gaining momentum, Das reveals that though his dad is a musician, he entered the industry as an outsider. He says, “It takes time for someone who doesn’t have a Godfather. But one has to put in hard work, even if you are a star kid. With Sushant, people forget that he was an extremely successful actor, who had achieved a lot at such a young age, which was possible only due to his talent. It is unfortunate that he was going through some mental health issues and that needs to be in conversation. We need to learn about it. Let’s not blame anyone and instead of being judgmental, help someone who isn’t doing well in life. We have to become stronger and focus on talent. We need to think about how can we save ourselves from an emotional state where we want to end everything? The comparisons need to stop. “Don’t look for validation. Just focus on work.”

Das says his mantra to remain calm and focused is to thank people during the highs in his life and introspect in a low phase. “Today, I am happy that people are talking about my work but when I didn’t have these highs, even then, I wasn’t affected.”

tags
top news
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Bunker at Kanpur gangster’s house was fully stocked for a long siege
Bunker at Kanpur gangster’s house was fully stocked for a long siege
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before borders were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before borders were sealed: Cops
Fire at Ghaziabad’s illegal factory kills 8; probe ordered
Fire at Ghaziabad’s illegal factory kills 8; probe ordered
Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In