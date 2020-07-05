Don’t look for validation, just focus on work: Namit Das
Actor Namit Das, who is enjoying the success of his recent web show, Aarya, says every field is competitive, so why is showbiz singled out? He says his mantra is to thank people during the highs and introspect in a low phasebollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:50 IST
After playing the boy-next-door kind of characters in many TV shows including Sumit Sambhal Lega, actor Namit Das has proved his talent in films like Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha (both 2018), and then upped his game with negative roles in web shows Abhay and the much recent, Aarya.
View this post on Instagram
The truth reveals itself on 19th June. The series which is special for many reasons. More to follow as we get closer to the release date. #AARYA ON @disneyplushotstarvip from the 19th of this month! ________________________________ #newwebshow #Aarya #Rammadhvani #Namitdas #Sushmitasen #sikanderkher #chandrachursingh #Hotstarshow #hotstar #19thjune @sushmitasen47 @sikandarkher @madhvaniram @ankurbhatia
He says, “It is always challenging to do roles that one hasn’t done before. I am glad that people loved and appreciated the performances as success does taste sweet.” Das believes that being at the right place at the right time works in a career like acting. “The waiting game too can affect actors as the time between projects is tough to pass. As it is there is a lot of negativity in the air these days and people are blaming each other. But one has to be positive and keep moving from one project to the other. I am lucky as I work on my music with my band, which has helped during the lockdown, as we have been putting up quarantine covers,” says the actor who will be seen in Mira Nair’s web show, A Suitable Boy next.
View this post on Instagram
The Trailer is out. The game is on. Be there on 10th July to play it with all of us. Expect the unexpected! ____________________________________ Will these best friends turn into sworn enemies when they play #Mafia, the #GameForLife? #MafiaOnZEE5 Premieres 10th July @namitdas @birsadasgupta @eskaymovies @aritsen07 @rohanghose @tanmaydhanania @aninditaa_bose @ishaasaha_official @mad.raid @ridhima.ghosh @saurabhsaraswat @aditya883 _____________________________________ #Mafia #newwebshow #zee5premium #namitdas #aninditabose #tanmaydhanania #birsadasgupta #ridhimaghosh #isha #sauravsaraswat #namitdasactor #indianwebshow
With actor Sushant Singh’s death sparking outrage and conversations around nepotism and camps in Bollywood gaining momentum, Das reveals that though his dad is a musician, he entered the industry as an outsider. He says, “It takes time for someone who doesn’t have a Godfather. But one has to put in hard work, even if you are a star kid. With Sushant, people forget that he was an extremely successful actor, who had achieved a lot at such a young age, which was possible only due to his talent. It is unfortunate that he was going through some mental health issues and that needs to be in conversation. We need to learn about it. Let’s not blame anyone and instead of being judgmental, help someone who isn’t doing well in life. We have to become stronger and focus on talent. We need to think about how can we save ourselves from an emotional state where we want to end everything? The comparisons need to stop. “Don’t look for validation. Just focus on work.”
Das says his mantra to remain calm and focused is to thank people during the highs in his life and introspect in a low phase. “Today, I am happy that people are talking about my work but when I didn’t have these highs, even then, I wasn’t affected.”