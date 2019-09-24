Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana hits second century, film earns Rs 101.4 cr

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s comedy caper Dream Girl has hit a century. The film, which opened amid mixed reviews, has received audience’s love and entered the Rs 100 crore club on its second Monday.

According to the film’s makers, Dream Girl earned Rs 72.20 crore in its first week, Rs 25.45 crore in its second week and Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, taking its collection to Rs 101.4 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had reported earlier, “DreamGirl continues its dominance... Will cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today... Will be #EktaKapoor’s second century [after #EkVillain]... Also #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century [after #BadhaaiHo]... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.65 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho went on to earn Rs 137 crore; the actor’s Andhadhun earned Rs 74.5 crore in India and followed it up with Rs 456 crore business in China. Dream Girl is his second Rs 100 crore hit.

“The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I am glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I am doing and it only motivates me to be braver with my film choices,” Ayushmann earlier said about the film’s success.

The actor plays Karamveer Singh in Dream Girl, who can speak effortlessly in the voice of a woman. To help his father pay ack his debts, he starts working in an adult hotline where he speaks to people as his alter ego Puja. How he is pursued by multiple suitors forms the premise of this comedy.

Directed by debutante Raaj Shaandilya, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji. The film also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

