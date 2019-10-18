Drive trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez bring unrendered GTA graphics to big screen

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:50 IST

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’ film Drive is finally out and seems to be a less than decent effort at delivering a heist film with some car chases inspired by Hollywood and computer graphics that needed to be worked on for another year at least. The film had been delayed since long and will eventually release on Netflix on November 1.

Producer Karan Johar shared the trailer of the film on Twitter with the caption, “Strap in tight...your heartbeats are going to start racing.” While Jacqueline is into street racing in the film and is seen stepping out of the car in a white gown with a thigh-high slit, Sushant plays a Formula One test driver. He can be seen telling Jacqueline,”I have heard here you play with these toys and call it racing.”

The two go on to plan a robbery at the Rashtrapati Bhavan but are tailed by the police as they try to flee. With speeding swanky cars and glamourous dance numbers, the film tries to give the audience every thing in one messy buffet. The graphics, such as the one shown here, are shoddier that the cheapest video game you might have wasted several afternoon on, back in 2004.

A still from Drive.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of the fun holiday song Makhna and Jacqueline’s dance number Karma. The interesting camera work has bagged attention in Makhna as the actors are seen holding a selfie stick in order to capture their candid moments.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. The film was initially supposed to release in theatres around Holi this year but was later moved to September 7. Bringing an end to the long delay, the makers have finally decided to release the film on Netflix.

Also read: Bala song Don’t Be Shy: Ayushmann Khurrana leaves dark-skinned Bhumi Pednekar to woo fair-skinned Yami Gautam. Watch

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said: “When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:48 IST