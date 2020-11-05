e-paper
Eager fan slips something into Ananya Panday's hand, as actor's team tries to block her. Watch drama unfold

Eager fan slips something into Ananya Panday’s hand, as actor’s team tries to block her. Watch drama unfold

A fan approached Ananya Panday and slipped something into the actor’s hand, even as her team tried to shield her from the interaction. Watch the video.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
A fan tries to approach Ananya Panday.
A fan tries to approach Ananya Panday.
         

A paparazzi video that shows actor Ananya Panday being approached by an eager fan has been shared online. Ananya was exiting the Dharma Productions office when the fan approached her, in the presence of several photographers.

The video shows the actor posing for photographs, when a fan appears to come towards her for a photograph. Another woman enters the picture and gently pushes the fan away from Ananya, who can be seen trying to maintain some distance. When the fan approaches again, Ananya nods, and accepts a card from her. “It’s my showroom, please come,” the fan can be heard saying.

 
View this post on Instagram

Yeh didi ki mat roko ...

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Ananya recently returned to Mumbai after filming for director Shakun Batra’s ‘domestic noir’ in Goa. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

On Ananya’s 22nd birthday recently, Deepika had shared a special post for her. “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares special birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday: ‘Words cannot describe love I feel for you’

Talking about working with Deepika, Ananya had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.”

