Ekta Kapoor says her mom hates to take her to weddings: I used to put people in their place for saying you’re next

There is no doubt that she is one of the most successful women in showbiz, and earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor took a major decision in her personal life when she welcomed her baby, a boy, via surrogacy. But marriage is still not on Ekta’s mind. However, she admits that she does get nagged quite often about her plans to ‘settle down’.

“Well, it does not matter how successful I get... people still ask me about marriage. I feel marriage should not be a validation for women. It is something you have to fight yourself. My mother and I have had the discussion like a million times. I have told my mother to not pay heed to what all the relatives say or think about me,” says Ekta, who has backed quite a few powerful films with female protagonists.

She has several films under production, besides many web shows and TV series currently on air. However, to many people, the hugely successful producer still hasn’t done enough. Ekta shares that she “dreads” going to weddings and family functions because of people who ask her about her marriage plans.

“People look at you and say ‘so, you’re next’. I used to just put them in their place much to my mom’s horror and she would tell me not to be rude. But I told her that if people ask me stupid questions, I shall give them stupid answers. My mom used to get scared to take me to these places,” Ekta says with a laugh.

But she says her mother has now come to terms with it. “What used to be pressure has now become liberating. Her (Ekta’s mother’s) friends’ married daughters had problems back home. One day she said it was great that I didn’t go that path. So, it has fallen into place,” concludes Ekta.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:29 IST