Home / Bollywood / European wanderlust: Bollywood celebs take a ‘trip’ down memory lane amid lockdown

European wanderlust: Bollywood celebs take a ‘trip’ down memory lane amid lockdown

So what if they can’t travel due to the current crisis? Celebs are digging into good ol’ memories from their travel escapades, hoping to return to relive the fun once the pandemic ebbs.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Actor Taapee Pannu’s happy memory from Barcelona
Actor Taapee Pannu’s happy memory from Barcelona
         

eThe iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, the ancient Colosseum in Rome, quaint cafes in picturesque streets in different cities -- a sense of nostalgia has gripped the mind of a string of Bollywood celebrities, who have expressed a desire to return and relive the fun once the Covid-19 pandemic phase is over.

We take a look at the stars who have reminisced their travel diaries to Europe, which has been one of the worst hit in the pandemic. According to recent reports, UK has registered the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: During the onset of the nation-wide lockdown in India, Khan took to Instagram to post a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, with the Colosseum in the backdrop. It was her way to send out love to Italy, which has had over 200,000 positive cases of the novel virus.

 

Kangana Ranaut: The ‘Queen’ actor’s team put out one of her old pictures from a “carefree” trip to Europe, noting how memories are all we can hold onto “till we can travel again”. 

Taapsee Pannu: The actor, riding high on positive reviews that came her way with Thappad, recounted an “impulsive” trip to Rome. While she understands it will be some time before she experiences “the thrill of travelling again”, it was no harm done to look back at the fun she had. 

View this post on Instagram

One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants. Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here. I loved using all the local apps to find me local transport n restaurants to dine in. Quaint cafes which make u pause. I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Karisma Kapoor: She played a little guessing game for her fans with a throwback to the time when she and Govinda shot together for Hero No.1 (1997), and wishes, “Hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon”. 

Pooja Hegde: The lockdown mode led actor Pooja Hegde to take a vicarious trip into the past -- to some good times in picturesque Paris. “Can’t wait,” she says. 

Kajol: The City of Love, the City of Lights, was also on the mind of actor Kajol, who was happy to share a throwback image from a past visit. 

Nora Fatehi: The island country Malta, a confluence of sea, sun and culture, have been on the mind of actor Nora Fatehi, who recounted the perfect tan she carried back from there. 

View this post on Instagram

I want that tan back 🏝#malta ..

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

