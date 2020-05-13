European wanderlust: Bollywood celebs take a ‘trip’ down memory lane amid lockdown

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:43 IST

eThe iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, the ancient Colosseum in Rome, quaint cafes in picturesque streets in different cities -- a sense of nostalgia has gripped the mind of a string of Bollywood celebrities, who have expressed a desire to return and relive the fun once the Covid-19 pandemic phase is over.

We take a look at the stars who have reminisced their travel diaries to Europe, which has been one of the worst hit in the pandemic. According to recent reports, UK has registered the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: During the onset of the nation-wide lockdown in India, Khan took to Instagram to post a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, with the Colosseum in the backdrop. It was her way to send out love to Italy, which has had over 200,000 positive cases of the novel virus.

Kangana Ranaut: The ‘Queen’ actor’s team put out one of her old pictures from a “carefree” trip to Europe, noting how memories are all we can hold onto “till we can travel again”.

Taapsee Pannu: The actor, riding high on positive reviews that came her way with Thappad, recounted an “impulsive” trip to Rome. While she understands it will be some time before she experiences “the thrill of travelling again”, it was no harm done to look back at the fun she had.

Karisma Kapoor: She played a little guessing game for her fans with a throwback to the time when she and Govinda shot together for Hero No.1 (1997), and wishes, “Hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon”.

Pooja Hegde: The lockdown mode led actor Pooja Hegde to take a vicarious trip into the past -- to some good times in picturesque Paris. “Can’t wait,” she says.

Kajol: The City of Love, the City of Lights, was also on the mind of actor Kajol, who was happy to share a throwback image from a past visit.

Nora Fatehi: The island country Malta, a confluence of sea, sun and culture, have been on the mind of actor Nora Fatehi, who recounted the perfect tan she carried back from there.