Evelyn Sharma plans destination wedding next year, says ‘Tushaan amazes me every day with his compassion’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:03 IST

For actor Evelyn Sharma, it was nothing short of a romantic moment straight out of a fairytale when her boyfriend, Tushaan Bhindi knelt down to propose to her against the beautiful backdrop of Harbour Bridge in Sydney. Surprised by his move, Evelyn, who is head over heels in love with him, instantly said ‘yes’ and the two got engaged on October 8. The couple is all set to walk down the aisle and are busy planning their “big fat wedding”.

When asked about the nuptial plans, Evelyn says, “We might have both Hindu- style wedding with pheras and a chapel wedding as well. There are so many beautiful places to select from for our destination wedding and honeymoon. The dates are yet to be finalised but the wedding is definitely happening next year.”

The couple first met on a blind date last year, which was set up by a common friend. But what sparked the love between them was the mutual understanding and each other’s quest to find ways to make the other happy.“That’s the only secret of our love. Tushaan is a wonderful person and he amazes me every day with his compassion. He strives to become the best version of himself and we both share a passion for philanthropic causes.”

On the work front, Evelyn, who was seen in this year’s Saaho, she asserts that post marriage her career is not taking a back seat. “My career has been wonderful so far. I’ve always been very picky with the projects that I take up and I’ll continue to do the same. I believe there are different seasons in life that require different approaches. There’s more to life than money and fame. For now, it’s time to settle down,” says Evelyn, who would shuttle between India and Australia for work after marriage.

