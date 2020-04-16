e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan dares Abhishek Bachchan to share his ‘mopping the floor’ video after he asks her to upload workout clip

Farah Khan dares Abhishek Bachchan to share his ‘mopping the floor’ video after he asks her to upload workout clip

Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are asking each other to upload videos from life in lockdown.

Apr 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachcan and Farah Khan's chat will crack you up.
Abhishek Bachcan and Farah Khan’s chat will crack you up.
         

Abhishek Bachchan thought he had masterfully trolled Farah Khan but she had a witty comeback ready for him. The actor and his filmmaker friends wrote funny comments for each other on Twitter, cracking up their fans.

In a recent Twitter post, Farah had mentioned how she had found new friends in the lockdown. “Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. thank you,” she wrote. Abhishek commented, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!”

Hindustantimes

Abhishek was referring to Farah’s recent rant about celebrities sharing their workout videos. Farah replied, “As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor.”

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

Last month, Farah had shared a video message on social media expressing her anger on “privileged” celebrities for posting workout videos during the coronavirus lockdown, saying there are much bigger concerns than looking after figures. Several stars from the industry including Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and many others have shared their workout videos from their homes on social media.

“In the interest of public health and safety, my video is saying that please, this is my humble request to every celebrity to stop making workout videos and bombarding us with it,” the 55-year-old director said.“I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis,” Farah had said.

