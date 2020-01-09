Farah Khan gets birthday wishes from Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and others

bollywood

The ace choreographer Farah Khan stepped into the 55th year of her life on Thursday and the social media is bombarded with lovely birthday wishes for the mother of three from her dear ones in the Bollywood fraternity. The titles attached to Farah is not just of choreographer, but also a director, producer, and actor.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and posted a boomerang of herself with Farah from a set where both are seen throwing popcorn up in the air.

“It is always a laugh riot when we catch up, thank you for always being there,” the Kalank actor wrote as she wished a very happy birthday. The latest work in which the duo has shown magic in the big-screens is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which the evergreen actor has gracefully danced to Farah’s choreographed song Ghagra.

Addressing her as Mummy, the Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, extended a heart-warming birthday wish and added a story on Instagram. Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared a monochrome throwback solo mid-short picture of the birthday girl and wrote alongside, “Happy birthday mummy, love you always.”

Farah has choreographed more than 100 songs and has won six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography. She has given some signature steps to Bollywood, be it her choreographed songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se or Dhoom Taana from Om Shanti Om.

Anil Kapoor too shared a funny picture where both were seen posing for a selfie and Farah is seen pouting. Spreading the birthday cheer, the 63-year-old actor wrote: “May you master the pout and conquer everything that you want to achieve this year.”

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared two photographers on Instagram on the occasion of her dear friend’s birthday and wrote” Love you faru @farahkhankunder to the moon and back! Happpyyyy Birthdayyy! The karmic connection continues..andar bahar, bahar andar.” One picture saw both posing for the camera while the other one is a selfie in the vanity van between the makeup, flaunting the signature pout they hold.

Not just the legendary actors, the newbies of the industry weren’t behind to show their love and affection towards Farah. Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-stars Ananya Panday and Kartik Aryan also shared selfies with the birthday girl on their Instagram stories.

She has given the audience some great memorable movies with her being at the helm like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and many more.

