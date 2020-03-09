Farah Khan says Tees Maar Khan’s failure made her realise who her fake friends were: ‘They took a lot of joy’

bollywood

Filmmaker Farah Khan has said that she realised that the film industry is filled with fair-weather friends when certain people celebrated the failure of her 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and marked the first time Farah didn’t collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on a project.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I don’t know if people’s perception to me changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was ‘Oh thank god this one didn’t do well.’ That’s when I realised that you know it is a boys’ club and they don’t want a little girl, or a big girl, in it.”

She added that the film’s failure taught her to be kinder. “It taught me a lesson that you have to be kinder because Karma is a b*tch.” The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna, made a reported Rs 60 crore at the box office.

However, in a 2019 interview, she stressed that the film industry wasn’t male dominated. “It’s about who brings in maximum money,” Farah explained at a book launch event. “You have to blame rest of the country for that, because who patronises the movies? It’s not the industry. It’s the country and people who want to go and see the movies. So, whoever brings in the biggest money will be the biggest superstar. The minute women start bringing in the big bucks, they will be the superstars. It’s a business model. I think at some point, women might rule the industry. In last 30 years, a lot has changed.”

Farah bounced back from the disappointment and went on to direct Happy New Year, reuniting with Shah Rukh in the process. The film is her biggest box office hit to date.

