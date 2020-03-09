e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan says Tees Maar Khan’s failure made her realise who her fake friends were: ‘They took a lot of joy’

Farah Khan says Tees Maar Khan’s failure made her realise who her fake friends were: ‘They took a lot of joy’

Farah Khan has said that certain people cheered when her film, Tees Maar Khan, flopped at the box office.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tees Maar Khan.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tees Maar Khan.
         

Filmmaker Farah Khan has said that she realised that the film industry is filled with fair-weather friends when certain people celebrated the failure of her 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and marked the first time Farah didn’t collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on a project.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I don’t know if people’s perception to me changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was ‘Oh thank god this one didn’t do well.’ That’s when I realised that you know it is a boys’ club and they don’t want a little girl, or a big girl, in it.”

She added that the film’s failure taught her to be kinder. “It taught me a lesson that you have to be kinder because Karma is a b*tch.” The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna, made a reported Rs 60 crore at the box office.

 

However, in a 2019 interview, she stressed that the film industry wasn’t male dominated. “It’s about who brings in maximum money,” Farah explained at a book launch event. “You have to blame rest of the country for that, because who patronises the movies? It’s not the industry. It’s the country and people who want to go and see the movies. So, whoever brings in the biggest money will be the biggest superstar. The minute women start bringing in the big bucks, they will be the superstars. It’s a business model. I think at some point, women might rule the industry. In last 30 years, a lot has changed.”

Farah bounced back from the disappointment and went on to direct Happy New Year, reuniting with Shah Rukh in the process. The film is her biggest box office hit to date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news