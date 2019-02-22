Farhan Akhtar celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, shares romantic new pic

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar seem to be celebrating their first anniversary via their latest social media posts. The couple is currently holidaying at a Mexico beach from where they shared the new photo. Farhan and Shibani have shared the same picture - a loved-up image of the duo and wrote alongside, “Three Six Five.” While Farhan accompanied it with an emoji of a trophy, Shibani put up emojis of gun and heart.

Neither Farhan nor Shibani have confirmed their relationship officially but the duo does not shy away from sharing pictures full of love and romance on Instagram. “I feel a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post a picture, people can see clearly. I don’t think I need to write captions, pictures show everything clearly.,” Shibani had earlier said when asked about her relationship with Farhan.

Farhan divorced his wife of 16 years and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the couple announced the divorce in a joint statement. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

