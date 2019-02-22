Katrina Kaif chooses to fly when she cannot walk due to ankle injury. Watch her workout video

Katrina Kaif, who recently injured her leg, has shared new videos from her workout sessions wherein she can be seen performing aerial pilates.

Declaring her dedication for workout, Katrina posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “Broken toe no excuse, there’s always a way, aerial pilates”.

In another video, Katrina said, “Can’t do anything load bearing on my foot, But I can fly.”

Katrina is a fitness freak who often shares videos of her workout with her fans. In fact, Katrina’s gym trainer Yasmeen Karachiwala, who also works with Alia Bhatt, also shared videos from the aerial pilates session.

Katrina was seen going for a special screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia’s Gully Boy despite her injury. She broke her toe during the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

On the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for her next film Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Bharat has had been shot in Malta, Punjab and Delhi. It is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. The makers released Bharat’s teaser on Republic Day where Salman was shown in five different looks.

Katrina has also been sharing several photos from the sets of Bharat.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri and T-Series, Bharat is set to hit theatres on Eid 2019.

Katrina was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Both films failed to impress audiences and proved to be duds at the box office.

