Farhan Akhtar finds girlfriend Shibani Dandekar’s new Instagram pic beautiful, drops a heart emoji

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has caught the attention of fans after leaving a comment on a new Instagram post by girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The couple may not have officially announced their relationship but they never shy away from flaunting it on social media and in the public.

Shibani shared pictures from a photoshoot on Saturday. Reacting to the post, Farhan wrote, “Beautiful” and posted a heart emoji.

The pictures are part of a spread for Aspiring She magazine; Shibani appears on the cover of their latest issue. Check out more pictures from Shibani’s photoshoot:

Talking about the dating rumours with Farhan, Shibani had told a tabloid in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Farhan and Shibani plan on getting married later this year. Speaking to Bhumi Pednekar on the chat show TapeCast, Farhan said: “I think she (Shibani) is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” Shibani asked him on the show, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.”

Bhumi then asked Farhan: “Are you though?” Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’ .”

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in director Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. Recent reports also suggest that a third entry in the Don franchise is being planned for Shah Rukh Khan to star in. It is unclear if Farhan, the director of the first two films, will return to helm.

