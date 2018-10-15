Farhan Akhtar’s new Instagram picture with Shibani Dandekar is pure love. Check it out here

Reports of actor-singer Farhan Akhtar dating dancer-host Shibani Dandekar have kept the rumour mills busy for a long time, and the actor seems to be fuelling the fire. Farhan has shared a new picture in which he is walking hand-in-hand with Shibani on a busy street. The picture has no caption but just a love emoticon.

Interestingly, this is the same picture that was shared by Shibani on her Instagram on September 1, which left her fans guessing about the mystery man.

Farhan was recently facing the heat over cousin Sajid Khan being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. When actor Amrita Puri launched a direct attack on him for not knowing about his family member, Shibani came to his rescue and replied in his defence.

I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri https://t.co/MCLptZioWR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 13, 2018

Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct are we really blaming and shaming family members for not knowing???? really?? — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

I’m speaking about one particular person who has been accused of knowing and HE DIDNT!!! https://t.co/J7j1CJWWXh — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

Farhan Akhtar just released his first Hindi single Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya, written and performed by him, and shot in Iceland. While his last film, Lucknow Central, failed to make a box office impact, he has just begun work on his next film, The Sky Is Pink. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is marking her return with this one and had shared the first glimpse of the star cast including Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the item song Chavanprash in Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor, who was married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years, had announced his divorce in 2016. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:14 IST