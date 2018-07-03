Farhan Akhtar suffers ‘art attack’ in Austria, posts beautiful pictures

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar isn’t a traveler only in his films. He is a globetrotter in real life as well. He has been travelling to different parts of the world and recently he was in Austria.

Farhan has been travelling with his Sunshine Squad and his pictures can make you jealous. He has shared photos from his Austria tour on Instagram, and they are breathtaking.

The city of Vienna is anyway known for its beauty and opulence, and Farhan makes sure that his fans get a taste of the life he is living there.

From art museums to seaside, he has been visiting every place. He hasn’t forgotten to post his experiences on Instagram though.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Lucknow Central. The film was about a small town guy who is wrongly framed in a case.

He is even busier with his production works. After producing Fukrey Returns that turned out to be an instant commercial success, he is back to the production scene with Gold.

Gold features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and is about a hockey player who wants to win an Olympic medal for India in the pre-independence period.

Gold will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

Here are some pictures from Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram account:

Follow @htshowbiz for more