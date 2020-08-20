e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Favouritism and groupism exists everywhere: Swanand Kirkire

Favouritism and groupism exists everywhere: Swanand Kirkire

The three-time National Award-winner adds that the lockdown has been difficult but has taught all of us something new in the past months

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:45 IST
Nishad Neelambaran
Nishad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
Swanand Kirkire
Swanand Kirkire(Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)
         

Lyricist, singer, writer, actor and an assistant director — these are a few hats that Swanand Kirkire dons. Known for penning songs like Bande Me Tha Dum (Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 2006) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots; 2009), Kirkire has established himself a niche for himself. The three-time National Award-winner, says that his lockdown has been nothing different, but “it has been kind”. “Lockdown so far has been kind enough [to me]. It is difficult and it is the same for everybody. Work from home is something a writer can also do. So, I am always working, but I also learnt a few new things in order to adjust with the new conditions. I have assembled a small recording studio at home now. As scary as the lockdown was, it surely has helped all of us learn something new,” he says.  

Ask him if these months of lockdown have been a boon to writers, and he says, “What is boon? A boon would be to have constant work. If shootings don’t happen, the work is not happening. Everything slows down a bit. It is nice to say that you are sitting at home and you can write, but work coming in is a little less than before.”

A lot has changed ever since the lockdown, but musicians and singers and voice over artistes have been on their jobs even from home. So, what does he think of the ‘new normal’? “I think we are already witnessing the ‘new normal’. Very sanitised shooting floors and less people. Recordings you can do it from home now. However, I think it is going to be very bad for the recording studios. Also, they are reducing the crew, so people will be jobless. That is the scary part,” he shares.  

The Bavra Mann (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi; 2003) singer admits that the negativity on social media “is a sad part”. “I see it in a way that frightened people are blaming each other. We are all scared and scared people do these things. We don’t know who to blame. But blaming each other is an escape route. Having said that, you always have an option to shut it and I do that,” he reasons.

Does he agree that favouritism and groupism exists in the fraternity? “Favouritism and groupism exists everywhere. You fight that battle everywhere you go. People are doing it. We have to fight it,” he signs off.

tags
top news
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer, says MEA
Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer, says MEA
Ajay Maken is heading to Rajasthan to take stock post crisis
Ajay Maken is heading to Rajasthan to take stock post crisis
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
‘You never got me out’: Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for Dhoni
‘You never got me out’: Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for Dhoni
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In