Here’s why Richa Chadha is watching real-life political leaders at rallies and speeches

In her next film Daas Dev, the modern-day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas, actor Richa Chadha will be seen playing the role of an aspiring politician. To get into the skin of her character and understand their mannerism, Richa is watching real-life female leaders and how they conduct political rallies.

“The role of Paro that I play in Daas Dev is unlike the previous versions of the film, and its adaptations. This time around, she is strong and level-headed. Since I play a politician, I took references from watching these rallies and debates to see how women politicians behave, the nuances of their poise, their speeches and other things. Observing them helped a lot to build my character,” says Richa.

On who all the actor took references from, a source close to Richa reveals, “She watched modern-day female politicians such as Chhavi Rajawat and Dimple Yadav. And she made it a point to learn a politician’s body language, way of talking and walking to understand the depth of the role and also to give 100% for the same.”

The film, which is directed by Sudhir Mishra, also stars actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles.

