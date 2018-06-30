From Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan, Bollywood can’t stop gushing about Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, is well on its way to leaping past the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days of release. The Bollywood fraternity has reached out to the filmmakers to offer congratulations.

“Loved Sanju! Very moving story of a father and son, and of two friends. Ranbir is outstanding and Vicky Kaushal blew my mind! Thank you Raju for yet another film which entertain and enriches,” Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 29, 2018

Aamir has worked with Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani on 3 Idiots and PK, both massive critical and commercial hits. The reviews for Sanju, however, have been rather lukewarm. The film currently has a ‘rotten’ 43% score on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. The Hindustan Times review said that “Sanju is another gem in Ranbir Kapoor’s repertoire, but the same can’t be said about Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is watchable but a very average fare.”

But Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt had nothing but overwhelming praise for the movie. “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it,” Alia said at a recent media interaction. Alia accompanied Ranbir to a screening of the film on Thursday.

Another vote of confidence came from director Subhash Ghai. “Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, director Karan Johar, who has worked with several of Sanju’s stars, wrote in a series of tweets, “Overall congratulations to the team of this BLOCKBUSTER!!! VINOD CHOPRA and @foxstarhindi for the box office juggernaut called #Sanju!!!”

Like Aamir, he singled out Vicky Kaushal’s supporting performance in the film. “VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can’t do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!!” Karan, who directed Vicky in his recent Lust Stories short film, wrote.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who starred opposite Aamir in Dangal, wrote, “Just watched sanju! It’s such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!!”

Meghna Gulzar and Boman Irani also chimed in with ecstatic endorsements. You can read their comments here.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film registered the biggest opening day numbers of 2018 so far, raking in Rs 34 crore on Friday and besting the previous record by Salman Khan’s Race 3. This is also Ranbir’s biggest opening.

