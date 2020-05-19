e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan believes in the power of prayers

Gauahar Khan believes in the power of prayers

During Ramzan, actor Gauahar Khan has been fasting and praying for the world to heal.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 11:05 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan(Instagram)
         

Prayers have a therapeutic effect, says actor Gauahar Khan, who has been praying for a corona free world. The most beautiful thing is that you can pray for anyone — family, friends, strangers, she says. “The beauty of prayers is you pray for your loved ones, ones who are less fortunate than you are, people who are in bad health, people who are in war-stricken countries, you have to pray for everyone to be okay for you to be okay. For me, praying for others is more important than praying for myself,” says Gauahar.

She says, having a connection with God is important for her, and that’s what she has been trying to strengthen during the pandemic. “I expect forgiveness and mercy that He can have on me, as we knowingly or unknowingly do lot of wrongs,” she says.

Khan also believes that miracles do happen and if the intent is pure, God never lets you down. “Miracles are something you’re not expecting and yet they take place. The intent ought to be good, the wish has to come from an honest space, and I feel all prayers do get answered, not like the way you had imagined but in a form that is best for you, which you realise later in life,” she says.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In