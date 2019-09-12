e-paper
Gauri Khan reveals she designed Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Baazigar song, takes credit/blame

Gauri Khan, sharing a throwback picture, has revealed that she’d designed husband Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen song from the film Baazigar.

bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:04 IST

The song from the 1993 movie Baazigar was composed by Anu Malik.
Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen, revealing that she designed her husband's look for the hit track.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback," Gauri tweeted.

 

In the image, SRK is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress. The song from the 1993 movie Baazigar was composed by Anu Malik.

Gauri recently took part in a special photoshoot for Vogue India’s Casa Vogue edition, which took place at the family home in Mumbai, Mannat. Several pictures from the shoot, including the magazine cover, were shared online by Gauri and Shah Rukh.

The family, along with Shah Rukh and Gauri’s sons AbRam and Aryan, and daughter Suhana Khan, recently took a trip to the Maldives. Sharing a picture of the three kids, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “My three little hearts.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:04 IST

