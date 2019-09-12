Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan showered with wedding proposals after sharing new pic: ‘Ugh why is he so hot’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:46 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is raising temperatures on Instagram once again. He has shared a new picture on his profile, a rare, twice in a year event, and his fans are going wild in the comments section.

The picture shows Aryan posing in a dark room, sitting on a chair. He is seen in a dark sweatshirt and light-coloured pants, chunky shoes and a pair of red round sunglasses. He has his classic serious expression on his face.

All his brooding and posing did the trick as fans could just not get enough of his good looks. “Mere naal viyah karlo (marry me),” wrote one fan in the comments. “Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot,” wrote another. “u look hott Jesus,” read another comment.

Aryan is currently studying filmmaking in the US. Shah Rukh has previously said that all his kids will need to finish their studies and bring something new to the plate if they wish to join films. “I should not impose my ideas on them because mine are so set. Mine have now been almost fully cultivated... I am here to give my yeoman service to Indian film industry with my cultivated amazing talent. Why just duplicate it to them? Let them learn something,” the actor recently told India Today in an interview. While Aryan is not interested in acting and wants to become a filmmaker, his sister Suhana has often shown interest in acting.

Talking about Aryan, Shah Rukh said, “He wants to be a filmmaker. We are friends, so I told him to learn whichever aspects of film he can go and learn... The other day I met (famed cinematographer) Ravi Varman, I told him go and learn camera with him. He has been doing that.”

“As actors and filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, they have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to,” he added.

Shah Rukh and Aryan recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan voiced Simba. “We had seven-eight days of 8pm to 6am amazing time together. We used to go there at 8 and just jam... He used to play the guitar. There was this amazing set of people helping us with the dubbing, so we had a great time,” Shah Rukh said.

