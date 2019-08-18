Ananya Panday parties with Aryan Khan and a house full of friends. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:37 IST

Ananya Panday is back in town and decided to catch up with her friends over the weekend. She shared pictures from a house party on her Instagram stories and they included Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Ananya was seen in a shiny pink wrap dress which she paired with white sneakers. She posed for photographs with the whole group and with all her best friends. She gave them hugs or struck fashion magazine poses for the camera. Check out the pics:

Aryan was seen with his cousin Alia Chibba but his sister Suhana Khan was missing from the party. Aryan is currently studying filmmaking in US. His father has previously said that Aryan needs to finish his education before he decides to enter Bollywood in any capacity. He wants to be a film director while Suhana is interested in being an actor.

Ananya made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 earlier this year. She starred in the film with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is currently working on Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She was shooting for the film in Lucknow with the crew the last few weeks.

Talking about the film, Ananya said, “I am very excited for this film. I came back from Lucknow yesterday after finishing shooting. I will again head to Lucknow next week. It’s really a funny movie which the audience will enjoy watching,” Ananya said. When asked about her experience of working with Kartik, she said, “He is really funny and always makes us laugh on the film’s set.”

A remake of the 1978 original film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake stars Ananya as the other woman, originally played by Ranjeeta.Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

